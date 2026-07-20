Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
9
33:9
يا ايها الذين امنوا اذكروا نعمة الله عليكم اذ جاءتكم جنود فارسلنا عليهم ريحا وجنودا لم تروها وكان الله بما تعملون بصيرا ٩
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَةَ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ إِذْ جَآءَتْكُمْ جُنُودٌۭ فَأَرْسَلْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحًۭا وَجُنُودًۭا لَّمْ تَرَوْهَا ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرًا ٩
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَةَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
إِذۡ
جَآءَتۡكُمۡ
جُنُودٞ
فَأَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
رِيحٗا
وَجُنُودٗا
لَّمۡ
تَرَوۡهَاۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرًا
٩
Ó fiéis, recordai-vos da graça de Deus para convosco! Quando um exército se abateu sobre vós, desencadeamos sobre eleum furacão e um exército invisível (de anjos), pois Deus bem via tudo quanto fazíeis.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Seguir
há 45 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 33:9
Bismillah
'O you who believe, remember the favor of Allah upon you when the forces came against you…' This verse is not just about a battle, it is about memory. Gratitude lives in memory. To remember the trench is to remember that moment when everything seemed lost—when hunger gnawed at your stomach, when cold cut your skin, when enemies outnumbered you three to one, when betrayal broke your trust—yet Allah was with you. He sent a wind to scatt...
Ver mais
21
6
Beenish Ameen
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 33:9
This verse reminds us of a profound truth:
We often cannot perceive how Allah helps us through challenges.
His assistance comes in ways beyond our understanding, yet He sees every struggle, every effort, and every tear.
We can't see the intricate ways He pulls the strings for us, and because of that, we often forget the countless blessings we enjoy daily.
When things go well, we credit our hard work. When things fall apart, we question our...
Ver mais
9
2
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia