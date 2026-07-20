Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
7
33:7
واذ اخذنا من النبيين ميثاقهم ومنك ومن نوح وابراهيم وموسى وعيسى ابن مريم واخذنا منهم ميثاقا غليظا ٧
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِنَ ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ مِيثَـٰقَهُمْ وَمِنكَ وَمِن نُّوحٍۢ وَإِبْرَٰهِيمَ وَمُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَى ٱبْنِ مَرْيَمَ ۖ وَأَخَذْنَا مِنْهُم مِّيثَـٰقًا غَلِيظًۭا ٧
وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِنَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ
مِيثَٰقَهُمۡ
وَمِنكَ
وَمِن
نُّوحٖ
وَإِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
وَمُوسَىٰ
وَعِيسَى
ٱبۡنِ
مَرۡيَمَۖ
وَأَخَذۡنَا
مِنۡهُم
مِّيثَٰقًا
غَلِيظٗا
٧
Recorda-te de quando instituímos o pacto com os profetas: contigo, com Noé, com Abraão, com Moisés, com Jesus, filhode Maria, e obtivemos deles um solene compromisso.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Seguir
há 44 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
Ver mais
36
10
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Seguir
há 45 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
Ver mais
22
4
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia