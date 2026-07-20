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Al-Ahzab
66
33:66
يوم تقلب وجوههم في النار يقولون يا ليتنا اطعنا الله واطعنا الرسولا ٦٦
يَوْمَ تُقَلَّبُ وُجُوهُهُمْ فِى ٱلنَّارِ يَقُولُونَ يَـٰلَيْتَنَآ أَطَعْنَا ٱللَّهَ وَأَطَعْنَا ٱلرَّسُولَا۠ ٦٦
يَوۡمَ
تُقَلَّبُ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
يَقُولُونَ
يَٰلَيۡتَنَآ
أَطَعۡنَا
ٱللَّهَ
وَأَطَعۡنَا
ٱلرَّسُولَا۠
٦٦
No dia em que seus rostos forem virados para o fogo, dirão: Oxalá tivéssemos obedecido a Deus e ao Mensageiro!
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Referência
Ayah 33:66-67
The day of judgement will have many people who will regret their actions and wished that they had obeyed Allah and the Prophet ﷺ.
You need to choose your friends and close ones wisely. We are in control of ourselves. We can’t blame others for our own wrongdoings.
Have good company, those who will remind you of Allah and remember you in times of need.
Those who you call your “best friend”, are they bringing you closer to Allah or away from Him...
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