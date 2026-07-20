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Al-Ahzab
59
33:59
يا ايها النبي قل لازواجك وبناتك ونساء المومنين يدنين عليهن من جلابيبهن ذالك ادنى ان يعرفن فلا يوذين وكان الله غفورا رحيما ٥٩
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ قُل لِّأَزْوَٰجِكَ وَبَنَاتِكَ وَنِسَآءِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ يُدْنِينَ عَلَيْهِنَّ مِن جَلَـٰبِيبِهِنَّ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ أَدْنَىٰٓ أَن يُعْرَفْنَ فَلَا يُؤْذَيْنَ ۗ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ غَفُورًۭا رَّحِيمًۭا ٥٩
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
قُل
لِّأَزۡوَٰجِكَ
وَبَنَاتِكَ
وَنِسَآءِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
يُدۡنِينَ
عَلَيۡهِنَّ
مِن
جَلَٰبِيبِهِنَّۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
أَدۡنَىٰٓ
أَن
يُعۡرَفۡنَ
فَلَا
يُؤۡذَيۡنَۗ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٗا
رَّحِيمٗا
٥٩
Ó Profeta, dize a tuas esposas, tuas filhas e às mulheres dos fiéis que (quando saírem) se cubram com as suas mantas; isso é mais conveniente, para que distingam das demais e não sejam molestadas; sabei que Deus é Indulgente, Misericordiosíssimo.
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Rehma Khan
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há 4 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 2:131, 24:31, 33:59
“If I were to die today, would I be worthy of Jannah?” That question made me reflect on my relationship with Allah swt and I realized that I needed to strengthen it. But the one thing Allah swt asked of me that I struggled to place above my own desires was wearing hijab.
To overcome my struggle I started seeking knowledge and reflected on the purpose of hijab. I listened to lectures, learned from stories of Muslim women and began to understand t...
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14
2
hafeez saba
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há 2 anos
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Referência
Ayah 24:31, 33:59
While sorting through my belongings, I stumbled upon a collection of hairstyling products that once seemed indispensable. These were remnants of a time before I embraced the hijab—a time when my perception of beauty was shaped by the relentless demands of the consumer market. Alhamdulillah, I now see these products as symbols of a cycle I have broken free from.
The consumerist culture entices us with trends, drawing us into routines that promise...
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17
6
y z
Seguir
há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 33:59
In terms of the circumstances of the revelation of this verse, most classic commentators agree that it was revealed in response to a real-life experience of some Muslim women who were assaulted by young men in the dark alleys of Medina, when they went to the mosque to perform their night or dawn prayers. Some other commentators affirm that this verse was revealed in order to distinguish between free and slave women. In other words, the jilbāb was...
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