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Al-Ahzab
52
33:52
لا يحل لك النساء من بعد ولا ان تبدل بهن من ازواج ولو اعجبك حسنهن الا ما ملكت يمينك وكان الله على كل شيء رقيبا ٥٢
لَّا يَحِلُّ لَكَ ٱلنِّسَآءُ مِنۢ بَعْدُ وَلَآ أَن تَبَدَّلَ بِهِنَّ مِنْ أَزْوَٰجٍۢ وَلَوْ أَعْجَبَكَ حُسْنُهُنَّ إِلَّا مَا مَلَكَتْ يَمِينُكَ ۗ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ رَّقِيبًۭا ٥٢
لَّا
يَحِلُّ
لَكَ
ٱلنِّسَآءُ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدُ
وَلَآ
أَن
تَبَدَّلَ
بِهِنَّ
مِنۡ
أَزۡوَٰجٖ
وَلَوۡ
أَعۡجَبَكَ
حُسۡنُهُنَّ
إِلَّا
مَا
مَلَكَتۡ
يَمِينُكَۗ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
رَّقِيبٗا
٥٢
Alem dessas não te será permitido casares com outras, nem trocá-las por outras mulheres, ainda que suas belezas teencantarem, com exceção das que a tua mão direita possua. E Deus é Observador de tudo.
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Referência
Ayah 33:52
Does Islam favor men over women?
Are women just a means for men’s pleasure?
Why do men get to choose who they marry, but women don’t?
Why do verses like Surah Al-Ahzab 51–52 give men so much choice?
Is the heart wrong for loving someone else even if you’re engaged to another?
These are hard questions. You’re not alone in thinking them. But the truth lies deeper—within context, compassion, and trust in Allah’s wisdom.
Surah Al-Ahzab verses 51–52...
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