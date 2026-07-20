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Al-Ahzab
51
33:51
۞ ترجي من تشاء منهن وتووي اليك من تشاء ومن ابتغيت ممن عزلت فلا جناح عليك ذالك ادنى ان تقر اعينهن ولا يحزن ويرضين بما اتيتهن كلهن والله يعلم ما في قلوبكم وكان الله عليما حليما ٥١
۞ تُرْجِى مَن تَشَآءُ مِنْهُنَّ وَتُـْٔوِىٓ إِلَيْكَ مَن تَشَآءُ ۖ وَمَنِ ٱبْتَغَيْتَ مِمَّنْ عَزَلْتَ فَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكَ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ أَدْنَىٰٓ أَن تَقَرَّ أَعْيُنُهُنَّ وَلَا يَحْزَنَّ وَيَرْضَيْنَ بِمَآ ءَاتَيْتَهُنَّ كُلُّهُنَّ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ مَا فِى قُلُوبِكُمْ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ عَلِيمًا حَلِيمًۭا ٥١
۞ تُرۡجِي
مَن
تَشَآءُ
مِنۡهُنَّ
وَتُـٔۡوِيٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
مَن
تَشَآءُۖ
وَمَنِ
ٱبۡتَغَيۡتَ
مِمَّنۡ
عَزَلۡتَ
فَلَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡكَۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
أَدۡنَىٰٓ
أَن
تَقَرَّ
أَعۡيُنُهُنَّ
وَلَا
يَحۡزَنَّ
وَيَرۡضَيۡنَ
بِمَآ
ءَاتَيۡتَهُنَّ
كُلُّهُنَّۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
فِي
قُلُوبِكُمۡۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلِيمًا
حَلِيمٗا
٥١
Podes abandonar, dentre elas, as que desejares e tomar as que te agradarem; e se desejares tomar de novo a qualquerdelas que tiveres abandonado, não terás culpa alguma. Esse proceder será sensato para que se refresquem seus olhos, não seaflijam e se satisfaçam com o que tiveres concedido a todas, pois Deus sabe o que encerram os vossos corações; e Deus, éTolerante, Sapientíssimo.
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Referência
Ayah 26:88-89, 58:7, 29:45, 2:183, 33:51
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