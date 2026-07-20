Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
25
33:25
ورد الله الذين كفروا بغيظهم لم ينالوا خيرا وكفى الله المومنين القتال وكان الله قويا عزيزا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ بِغَيْظِهِمْ لَمْ يَنَالُوا۟ خَيْرًۭا ۚ وَكَفَى ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٱلْقِتَالَ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ قَوِيًّا عَزِيزًۭا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
بِغَيۡظِهِمۡ
لَمۡ
يَنَالُواْ
خَيۡرٗاۚ
وَكَفَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
ٱلۡقِتَالَۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَوِيًّا
عَزِيزٗا
٢٥
Deus rechaçou os incrédulos que, apesar da sua fúria, não tiraram vantagem alguma; basta Deus aos fiéis, no combate, porque Deus é potente, poderosíssimo!
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Umm-e- Hanum
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 33:25, 20:8
﷽
Names are our foremost introduction through which we build connections and remember each other, but what about the names of Allah SWT, for HIM are the all beautiful names. Think about the beautiful name of Allah SWT, ٱلْقَوِيُّ meaning the one who commands all power and whose strength is unparalleled to anything else. His strength is truly unlimited and inexhaustible. Man's strength does not compare to that of Allah the Almighty.
This name is...
Ver mais
6
0
Razia Zahra
Seguir
há 4 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
Ver mais
10
3
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia