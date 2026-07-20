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Al-Ahzab
24
33:24
ليجزي الله الصادقين بصدقهم ويعذب المنافقين ان شاء او يتوب عليهم ان الله كان غفورا رحيما ٢٤
لِّيَجْزِىَ ٱللَّهُ ٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ بِصِدْقِهِمْ وَيُعَذِّبَ ٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ إِن شَآءَ أَوْ يَتُوبَ عَلَيْهِمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ غَفُورًۭا رَّحِيمًۭا ٢٤
لِّيَجۡزِيَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
بِصِدۡقِهِمۡ
وَيُعَذِّبَ
ٱلۡمُنَٰفِقِينَ
إِن
شَآءَ
أَوۡ
يَتُوبَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
غَفُورٗا
رَّحِيمٗا
٢٤
Deus recompensa os verazes, por sua veracidade, e castiga os hipócritas como Lhe apraz; ou então os absolve, porqueDeus é Indulgente, Misericordiosíssimo.
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Referência
Ayah 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
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