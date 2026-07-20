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Al-Ahzab
17
33:17
قل من ذا الذي يعصمكم من الله ان اراد بكم سوءا او اراد بكم رحمة ولا يجدون لهم من دون الله وليا ولا نصيرا ١٧
قُلْ مَن ذَا ٱلَّذِى يَعْصِمُكُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ إِنْ أَرَادَ بِكُمْ سُوٓءًا أَوْ أَرَادَ بِكُمْ رَحْمَةًۭ ۚ وَلَا يَجِدُونَ لَهُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ وَلِيًّۭا وَلَا نَصِيرًۭا ١٧
قُلۡ
مَن
ذَا
ٱلَّذِي
يَعۡصِمُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
إِنۡ
أَرَادَ
بِكُمۡ
سُوٓءًا
أَوۡ
أَرَادَ
بِكُمۡ
رَحۡمَةٗۚ
وَلَا
يَجِدُونَ
لَهُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلِيّٗا
وَلَا
نَصِيرٗا
١٧
Dize-lhes (mais): Quem poderia preservar-vos de Deus, se Ele quisesse infligir-vos um mal? Ou se quisessecompadecer-Se de vós? Porém, não encontrarão, para si, além de Deus, protetor, nem socorredor algum.
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Sajid Bhutta
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há 6 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 33:17
Today was my first salah in the masjid and there is so much to reflect over.
When I walked in , I saw my imam's 4 year old son who I use to play with. He doesn't know about social distancing , so he screams my name and runs to me for a hug. I was hesitant because I know I can't hug him yet nor play with him yet. But how happy I was and how happy he was.
But when he saw me move away for his own good , his smile turned into a sad frown as if I ...
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