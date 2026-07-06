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Adh-Dhariyat
31
51:31
۞ قال فما خطبكم ايها المرسلون ٣١
۞ قَالَ فَمَا خَطْبُكُمْ أَيُّهَا ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ٣١
۞ قَالَ
فَمَا
خَطۡبُكُمۡ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلُونَ
٣١
Perguntou Abraão: Qual é, então, a vossa incumbência, ó mensageiro?
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As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
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há 8 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 51:31
'He only asked them this after he had hosted fully hosted them, which is the correct way to host guests. The guest should not be asked about what the objective of their visit is until after they are preparing to leave. This is so that they do not suspect that their visit caused any hardship on their host, and so that he could help them to the best of his capabilities.' - Ibn 'Âshoor
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A Siddiqui
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há 5 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 15:74, 23:12, 55:14, 51:31-34, 29:55
Isn't it interesting that Allah tells us that our bodies are made from an extract of clay. And then we read about a punishment for people who disobeyed Him (by following their bodily desires) came in the form of baked clay (clay that has been exposed to great heat)? It almost seems like a literal display of someone reaping what they sowed. Allahu A'lem
And isn't also interesting that the people who obey shaytan are punished in the fire, and the...
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