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Adh-Dhariyat
29
51:29
فاقبلت امراته في صرة فصكت وجهها وقالت عجوز عقيم ٢٩
فَأَقْبَلَتِ ٱمْرَأَتُهُۥ فِى صَرَّةٍۢ فَصَكَّتْ وَجْهَهَا وَقَالَتْ عَجُوزٌ عَقِيمٌۭ ٢٩
فَأَقۡبَلَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُهُۥ
فِي
صَرَّةٖ
فَصَكَّتۡ
وَجۡهَهَا
وَقَالَتۡ
عَجُوزٌ
عَقِيمٞ
٢٩
E sua mulher irrompeu, (rindo) em voz alta; e, batendo na própria face, disse: Eu, uma anciã estéril!
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Khaleda Begum
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há 5 anos
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Referência
Ayah 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
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