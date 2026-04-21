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22
68:22
ان اغدوا على حرثكم ان كنتم صارمين ٢٢
أَنِ ٱغْدُوا۟ عَلَىٰ حَرْثِكُمْ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰرِمِينَ ٢٢
أَنِ
ٱغۡدُواْ
عَلَىٰ
حَرۡثِكُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰرِمِينَ
٢٢
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Rebar Kurdish Tafsir
[
أَنِ اغْدُوا عَلَى حَرْثِكُمْ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ صَارِمِينَ (٢٢)
] وتیان: له بهرهبهیانی زوو بكهونه ڕێ بۆ لای بهرههم و باخهكهتان ئهگهر ئهتانهوێ ئێوه باخهكه بڕنن، (وتراوه رهزى ترێ بووه).
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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