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Al-Ma'idah
63
5:63
لولا ينهاهم الربانيون والاحبار عن قولهم الاثم واكلهم السحت لبيس ما كانوا يصنعون ٦٣
لَوْلَا يَنْهَىٰهُمُ ٱلرَّبَّـٰنِيُّونَ وَٱلْأَحْبَارُ عَن قَوْلِهِمُ ٱلْإِثْمَ وَأَكْلِهِمُ ٱلسُّحْتَ ۚ لَبِئْسَ مَا كَانُوا۟ يَصْنَعُونَ ٦٣
لَوۡلَا
يَنۡهَىٰهُمُ
ٱلرَّبَّٰنِيُّونَ
وَٱلۡأَحۡبَارُ
عَن
قَوۡلِهِمُ
ٱلۡإِثۡمَ
وَأَكۡلِهِمُ
ٱلسُّحۡتَۚ
لَبِئۡسَ
مَا
كَانُواْ
يَصۡنَعُونَ
٦٣
Por que os rabinos e os doutos não lhes proibiram blasfemarem e se fartarem do que é ilícito? Quão detestáveis são assuas obras!
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid não está disponível para o verso atual.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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