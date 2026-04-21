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Ash-Shu'ara
90
26:90
وازلفت الجنة للمتقين ٩٠
وَأُزْلِفَتِ ٱلْجَنَّةُ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ ٩٠
وَأُزۡلِفَتِ
ٱلۡجَنَّةُ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٩٠
E o Paraíso se aproximará dos devotos.
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العربية
Tafsir Ahsanul Bayaan
জান্নাত সাবধানীদের নিকটবর্তী করা হবে,
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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