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Luqman
6
31:6
ومن الناس من يشتري لهو الحديث ليضل عن سبيل الله بغير علم ويتخذها هزوا اولايك لهم عذاب مهين ٦
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَشْتَرِى لَهْوَ ٱلْحَدِيثِ لِيُضِلَّ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍۢ وَيَتَّخِذَهَا هُزُوًا ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌۭ مُّهِينٌۭ ٦
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَشۡتَرِي
لَهۡوَ
ٱلۡحَدِيثِ
لِيُضِلَّ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
بِغَيۡرِ
عِلۡمٖ
وَيَتَّخِذَهَا
هُزُوًاۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
مُّهِينٞ
٦
En er zijn er onder de mensen die onzinnige praat kopen om te doen afdwalen van de Weg van Allah, zonder kennis, en die het (de Islam) bespotten. Zij zijn degenen voor wie er een vernederende bestraffing is.
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Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 31:6
﷽
But among humankind are those
who purchase amusing tales
to lead astray from the way of Allah
without any knowledge
and to make a mockery of it
For them is a degrading punishment (31:6)
In this time and age, we are witnessing a relentless surge of empty entertainment, wrapped up in superficial glitz and glamour.
The ever-expanding landscape of social media seems to be crafting stories, not for meaning or depth, but for the sake of amusement...
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12
1
Munther El-Alami
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 31:6-7, 31:12, 8:32-33
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
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