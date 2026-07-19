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Luqman
29
31:29
الم تر ان الله يولج الليل في النهار ويولج النهار في الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري الى اجل مسمى وان الله بما تعملون خبير ٢٩
أَلَمْ تَرَ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يُولِجُ ٱلَّيْلَ فِى ٱلنَّهَارِ وَيُولِجُ ٱلنَّهَارَ فِى ٱلَّيْلِ وَسَخَّرَ ٱلشَّمْسَ وَٱلْقَمَرَ كُلٌّۭ يَجْرِىٓ إِلَىٰٓ أَجَلٍۢ مُّسَمًّۭى وَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ خَبِيرٌۭ ٢٩
أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يُولِجُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
فِي
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُولِجُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
فِي
ٱلَّيۡلِ
وَسَخَّرَ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
كُلّٞ
يَجۡرِيٓ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَجَلٖ
مُّسَمّٗى
وَأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
خَبِيرٞ
٢٩
Zie jij niet dat Allah de nacht in de dag doet overgaan en Hij de dag doet overgaan in de nacht en Hij de zon en de maan dienstbaar heeft gemaakt en dat allen tot een vastgesteld tijdstip bewegen? En voorwaar, Allah is Alwetend over wat jullie doen.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
S Rahman
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Ayah 31:31-32, 10:22, 31:29
In 31:29, Allah highlights His direct creation, but in 31:31, He draws our attention to something manmade—a ship. Even something as complex as a ship relies entirely on Allah’s will to function. It depends on the right wind direction, calm waves, and the buoyant force—all of which are under Allah’s control. SubhanAllah, even the sea, vast and powerful, has no strength of its own. It is Allah who gave it the ability to hold such a massive vessel, ...
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Ayah 22:61, 31:29, 35:13, 57:6
I think about these verses when my kids are having a hard time waking up in the morning. I feel bad about having to turn their lights on because it makes their eyes scrunch up from the the light suddenly shining on their faces.
I heard a lecture where the speaker was saying that God could have designed the world to transition from day to night, and night to day like the sudden flipping of a switch. But He was so Merciful to the creation that he ...
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Luqman
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 31:29
Another Miracle, how would a man 1400 Years Ago know that the Sun and Moon orbit for a specific period of time. As we speak the Sun is dragging our entire Solar System around the Milky Way Galaxy, it takes about 25 Million Years (appointed term) to complete one orbit.
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Ayah 54:1-2, 31:29, 41:37, 55:5
If you ever sense that the praise of people is changing your heart, ponder over the moon: It has been worshipped as an idol by many, but it continues on its course, day after day, year after year, century after century at the command of its Lord, not deviating by an inch.
Being worshipped didn't change it. Being split in two didn't destroy it. People not acknowledging that it was split in two didn't make a difference. Nothing took it off of its ...
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