Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Taal selecteren
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Luqman
1
31:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمٓ
١
Alif Lâm Mîm.
Tafseers
Lagen
Lessen
Reflecties
Antwoorden
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
R. Ebied
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 7:156, 14:7, 21:107, 31:1-3, 31:10, 1:7, 39:6
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
Bekijk meer
12
2
Ontdek de Reflectie Gemeenschap
Volgende Ayah