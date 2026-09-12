After the separation from his father, Joseph lived in the neighbouring country of Egypt for more than 20 years, but Jacob remained unaware of it. But during his last days, when Joseph’s garment was being brought back from Egypt, Jacob started smelling the garment’s fragrance before it reached him. This shows that a prophet’s knowledge is not his own personal affair but a gift from God. Had it been a question of his personal knowledge, Jacob would have come to know much earlier that his son was in Egypt, but this did not happen. He came to know about Joseph’s whereabouts only when God made him aware of them. The conversation between Jacob’s family members as recorded in this chapter at various places gives an indication that, in the eyes of his family members, Jacob did not inspire the awe befitting a prophet. Those who adore their ancestors, holding them holy, are not ready to admit the greatness of the living guide. The reason for this is that a halo of exaggerated stories and anecdotes of magical charms is woven round the venerated leaders of the past; an artificial image of the holy person is thus impressed on the minds of the people. As the living guide does not measure up to this artificial image, he does not appear to be a great man to his contemporaries.