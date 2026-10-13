Noah (Nuh) was a Prophet of the most ancient period. As long as he was silent, his community respected him, but when he came forward as a call-giver of the Truth and started telling the people what to do and what not to do, he became persona non grata in the eyes of his community, so much so that they gave him the ultimatum: ‘Either you give up this call-giving and tendering of advice or else we will not allow you to stay in this land of ours.’ Noah said that they were saying all this because they were treating his message as the affair of a human being, while this was actually God’s own concern. He said that, in order to fight with him, they would have to fight God. He further said, ‘If you don’t believe it, then what you can do is gather your companions and partners and formulate any unanimous plan against me, and then carry it out with all your might. Then you will see that your every plan against me is a failure.’ In the present world, the standard confirming the veracity of a caller for truth is that he fulfills his mission at all costs and nobody succeeds in thwarting him.