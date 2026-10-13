The Quran is its own proof. With its superior literary style, it is quite inimitable; and this in itself is enough to prove that it presents superhuman discourse. Had it been the work of a human being, it would certainly have been possible for other human beings also to create a similar discourse by their own efforts. The second proof of the Quran being a divine discourse is that it fulfills the prophesies made about it while waiting for a final book of guidance. The Quran has appeared in answer to this expectation. Then why should anyone have any doubt about it? Moreover, it is the details of the ‘Book’ which elucidate and present in correct and unadulterated form the divine teachings which are the essence of all divine scriptures. This is a clear indication which shows that the Quran has come from God, on whose behalf the previous divine scriptures had come. Claims that the Quran is not the product of divine wisdom, its having been authored by a human being, can be instantly dismissed by asking the claimants to produce a book the equal of the Quran or even a chapter as excellent as those of the Quran. Neither they nor anyone else will be able to do so. Despite their claims having been proved incorrect, they still challenge the Quran. And if they do so, it is because they are devoid of any fear of the consequences of rejecting the Quran. They are not afraid that, by rejecting the Quran, they will have to suffer severe retribution. Their antagonistic behaviour is caused by the flippant attitude developed in them due to their fearlessness and not because of any kind of rational or cogent line of reasoning.