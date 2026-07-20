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Ya-Sin
9
36:9
وجعلنا من بين ايديهم سدا ومن خلفهم سدا فاغشيناهم فهم لا يبصرون ٩
وَجَعَلْنَا مِنۢ بَيْنِ أَيْدِيهِمْ سَدًّۭا وَمِنْ خَلْفِهِمْ سَدًّۭا فَأَغْشَيْنَـٰهُمْ فَهُمْ لَا يُبْصِرُونَ ٩
وَجَعَلۡنَا
مِنۢ
بَيۡنِ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
سَدّٗا
وَمِنۡ
خَلۡفِهِمۡ
سَدّٗا
فَأَغۡشَيۡنَٰهُمۡ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يُبۡصِرُونَ
٩
En Wij hebben vóór hen een hindernis geplaatst en achter hen een hindernis en Wij hebben hun ogen bedekt, zodat zij niet kunnen zien.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Iraj Marjan
Volgen
vorig jaar
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:9
I still recall the haunting final words of a Gazan paramedic, captured in a recording amidst the relentless Israeli bombardment. His voice was laced with fervent pleas for forgiveness, a yearning for martyrdom, and an unshakeable conviction in the face of unbearable suffering. As he recited this particular verse, it struck me so hard
The verse resonated deeply, forcing me to confront a disturbing question: Is the wall only surrounds the disbel...
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17
5
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
33 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Bekijk meer
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
34 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Bekijk meer
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
39 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
Bekijk meer
4
1
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
43 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Bekijk meer
9
2
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