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Ya-Sin
77
36:77
اولم ير الانسان انا خلقناه من نطفة فاذا هو خصيم مبين ٧٧
أَوَلَمْ يَرَ ٱلْإِنسَـٰنُ أَنَّا خَلَقْنَـٰهُ مِن نُّطْفَةٍۢ فَإِذَا هُوَ خَصِيمٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٧٧
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَ
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنُ
أَنَّا
خَلَقۡنَٰهُ
مِن
نُّطۡفَةٖ
فَإِذَا
هُوَ
خَصِيمٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٧٧
Ziet de mens niet dat Wij hem uit een druppel hebben geschapen? Toch is hij duidelijk een redetwister.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Hammad Fahim
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30 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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3
Salah Sheikh
Volgen
5 jaar geleden
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 6:59, 36:77-82, 2:1-3, 36:11, 6:7-9
'if what you are saying is true and the Prophet ﷺ has indeed said that he travelled from Makkah to Jerusalem and then into the heavens, all in one night, then I believe it. How is that such a big deal to believe in when I already believe his claims that he recieves revelation from the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth.'
Iman bil ghayb (Belief in the Unseen) is an essential part of being a Muslim. You open up the Qur'an and it is the one of the f...
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