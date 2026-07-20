Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Taal selecteren
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
69
36:69
وما علمناه الشعر وما ينبغي له ان هو الا ذكر وقران مبين ٦٩
وَمَا عَلَّمْنَـٰهُ ٱلشِّعْرَ وَمَا يَنۢبَغِى لَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا ذِكْرٌۭ وَقُرْءَانٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٩
وَمَا
عَلَّمۡنَٰهُ
ٱلشِّعۡرَ
وَمَا
يَنۢبَغِي
لَهُۥٓۚ
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
ذِكۡرٞ
وَقُرۡءَانٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٦٩
En Wij hebben hem (Mohammed) het dichten niet onderwezen en het past hem niet. Het is niets dan een Vermaning en een duidelijke Koran.
Tafseers
Lagen
Lessen
Reflecties
Antwoorden
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Sarah Shoaib
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:69
The beautiful journey of Hifz
Alhamdulillah being connected with Quran for years I realized that this book is a word of Allah.
Surah YaSeen Ayat 69
وَمَا عَلَّمْنَاهُ الشِّعْرَ وَمَا يَنْبَغِي لَهُ إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا ذِكْرٌ وَقُرْءَانٌ مُّبِينٌ
And We did not give Prophet Muhammad, knowledge of poetry, nor is it befitting for him. It is not but a message and a clear Qur'an
Reading tafsir and attending lectures of different scholars are in my pr...
Bekijk meer
17
11
tareq abed
Volgen
8 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:69, 29:48
Allah SWT protected the Prophet SAW from things we deem as virtues , simply because they might be used against him in his dawah. For example ensuring he never learned to read or write so I cant be said he wrote the Quran or plagaraized it from the Torah or Bible. He also never allowed him to learn poetry to it can never be said he used his poetic skills to fabricate it, as a matter of fact he was never reported to quote a full line of poetry and...
Bekijk meer
1
0
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
30 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Bekijk meer
12
3
A Siddiqui
Volgen
4 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:69-70, 36:11
Reflecting on these Ayat in Surah Ya-Seen brought these questions to mind. Will you reflect with me?
👉How do you feel when you are warned about something you care about?
How does your heart feel?
How you feel emotionally?
How do you feel physically?
Do you change your actions in any way?
👉Now think of how you feel when you are warned about something that you don't care about. Something that is completely irrelevant to you and your life (e...
Bekijk meer
26
8
Ontdek de Reflectie Gemeenschap
Vorige Ayah
Volgende Ayah