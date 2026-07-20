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Ya-Sin
60
36:60
۞ الم اعهد اليكم يا بني ادم ان لا تعبدوا الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ٦٠
۞ أَلَمْ أَعْهَدْ إِلَيْكُمْ يَـٰبَنِىٓ ءَادَمَ أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوا۟ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنَ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٠
۞ أَلَمۡ
أَعۡهَدۡ
إِلَيۡكُمۡ
يَٰبَنِيٓ
ءَادَمَ
أَن
لَّا
تَعۡبُدُواْ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٦٠
Heb ik jullie, O kinderen van Adam, niet opgedragen om de Satan niet te dienen? Voorwaar, hij is voor jullie een duidelijke vijand.
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Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
N Tariq
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31 weken geleden
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:60
"Did I not enjoin on you, O ye Children of Adam, that ye should not worship Satan; for that he was to you an enemy avowed?" (Quran 36:60)
One of shaitan's tactics was to make Adam AS focus on that one tree despite being in jannah where there must've been so many luxuries. Similarly, shaitan often makes us hyperfocus on our one problem or one desire, that if we acquire that then our life would become perfect. We stop being grateful for the umpte...
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Hammad Fahim
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30 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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3
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