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Ya-Sin
45
36:45
واذا قيل لهم اتقوا ما بين ايديكم وما خلفكم لعلكم ترحمون ٤٥
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمُ ٱتَّقُوا۟ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِيكُمْ وَمَا خَلْفَكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُرْحَمُونَ ٤٥
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱتَّقُواْ
مَا
بَيۡنَ
أَيۡدِيكُمۡ
وَمَا
خَلۡفَكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تُرۡحَمُونَ
٤٥
En wanneer tot hen wordt gezegd: "Vreest wat vóór jullie en wat achter jullie is, hopelijk zullen jullie begenadigd worden, (toen keerden zij zich af.)"
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Sirotum Daud
Volgen
27 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Surah 36 en Ayah 36:45-49, 25:9
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
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8
0
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
33 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Bekijk meer
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
43 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Bekijk meer
9
2
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