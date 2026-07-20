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Ya-Sin
44
36:44
الا رحمة منا ومتاعا الى حين ٤٤
إِلَّا رَحْمَةًۭ مِّنَّا وَمَتَـٰعًا إِلَىٰ حِينٍۢ ٤٤
إِلَّا
رَحۡمَةٗ
مِّنَّا
وَمَتَٰعًا
إِلَىٰ
حِينٖ
٤٤
Behalve als een genade van Ons, en als een gunst voor een vastgestelde tijd.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Kaynat Sarwar
Volgen
6 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:44, 43:12-14
SubhanAllah. This ayah says that it is Him who enabled all forms of travelling, the traveler can easily die, he is especially vulnerable.
We all know how many people die in car accidents, aeroplane crashes etc.
Whenever we survive unscathed from travel, it is from the mercy of Allah, and it is a temporary gift from Him to enjoy our life till a certain time.
It is the default state of a mode of travel to sink/crash, it is the mercy of Allah that ...
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16
2
Sirotum Daud
Volgen
27 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 31:31-32, 36:41-44, 36:35-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
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12
1
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
33 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Bekijk meer
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
43 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Bekijk meer
9
2
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