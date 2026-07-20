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Ya-Sin
40
36:40
لا الشمس ينبغي لها ان تدرك القمر ولا الليل سابق النهار وكل في فلك يسبحون ٤٠
لَا ٱلشَّمْسُ يَنۢبَغِى لَهَآ أَن تُدْرِكَ ٱلْقَمَرَ وَلَا ٱلَّيْلُ سَابِقُ ٱلنَّهَارِ ۚ وَكُلٌّۭ فِى فَلَكٍۢ يَسْبَحُونَ ٤٠
لَا
ٱلشَّمۡسُ
يَنۢبَغِي
لَهَآ
أَن
تُدۡرِكَ
ٱلۡقَمَرَ
وَلَا
ٱلَّيۡلُ
سَابِقُ
ٱلنَّهَارِۚ
وَكُلّٞ
فِي
فَلَكٖ
يَسۡبَحُونَ
٤٠
Het is niet mogelijk dat de zon de maan bereikt en de nacht kan de dag niet inhalen. Allen bewegen in een kringloop.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Sirotum Daud
Volgen
14 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 25:9, 36:40, 67:29, 67:1
{ ‘Umar ibn Al-Khattab said: “People were judged by the revealing of a Divine Revelation during the lifetime of Allah's Messenger ﷺ, but now there is no longer new revelation. Now we judge you by the deeds you practice publicly, so we will trust and favour the one who performs good deeds in front of us, and we will not call him to account about what he is really doing in secret, for Allah, Exalted is He, will judge him for that, but we will not t...
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18
4
Mujeeba Ahsan
Volgen
31 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:40
I paused for a long time at this verse, contemplating the absolute power of Allah and His precise timing of everything in this vast universe. I asked myself:
Why do we rush events?
Why do we burden ourselves with worry about the future and exhaust our hearts thinking about what has not yet come?
Why do we compare ourselves to others?
Why do we envy people for what Allah has allotted to them?
How often do we tire our souls with anxiety and overthi...
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5
2
Khaleda Islam
Volgen
4 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:40
The sun dare not overtake the moon nor does night outpace the day. Each floats along in its own orbit. (36:40)
The orbits and routes Allah (swt) is referring to are the 'Sirat-al-mustaqeem' for these celestial bodies. The pathway Allah has chosen for them. That is an example for us to consider and be inspired by as we travel our own journeys. Even though, we humans have our own individual freedoms, the capacity to think we should not dare to su...
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6
1
Sarah R
Volgen
5 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:40
ا الشَّمْسُ يَنْبَغِي لَهَا أَنْ تُدْرِكَ الْقَمَرَ وَلَا اللَّيْلُ سَابِقُ النَّهَارِ ۚ وَكُلٌّ فِي فَلَكٍ يَسْبَحُونَ
It is not allowable [i.e., possible] for the sun to reach the moon, nor does the night overtake the day, but each, in an orbit, is swimming.
(36:40)
Celestial objects orbit perfectly such that they do not disturb or clash with each other. The sun, although bigger than the moon, does not crush the one lesser.
Why do we, then, ...
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9
5
Sirotum Daud
Volgen
27 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:37-40
Being presented with a sign of a dead earth being revived by permission of Allah to bring out grains and fruits of varying types, we're then presented with an image of abundance as its description ends,
{ Exalted is He who created all pairs—from what the earth grows and from themselves and from that which they do not know. } (Qur'an, 36:36)
Pairs of everything, from what we know, from among ourselves, and from what we don't know. Immediately af...
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8
0
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
33 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Bekijk meer
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
43 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Bekijk meer
9
2
Fariha Guncha
Volgen
vorig jaar
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 55:5-6, 36:38-40
When we look up at the sky we can't just turn out eyes away from the vast and intricate design of Allah’s creation. The sun rises and sets, the moon goes through phases, and the stars move across the sky, each following a perfect, purposeful path.
An orbit, in simple terms, is a circular path of motion that something follows as it moves around a center, like the Earth around the Sun and the moon around the Earth.
The celestial bodies either flo...
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13
4
Luqman
Volgen
5 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:39-40
Amazing how look at the evidences that are there in this Holy Book.
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