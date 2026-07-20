Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Taal selecteren
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
35
36:35
لياكلوا من ثمره وما عملته ايديهم افلا يشكرون ٣٥
لِيَأْكُلُوا۟ مِن ثَمَرِهِۦ وَمَا عَمِلَتْهُ أَيْدِيهِمْ ۖ أَفَلَا يَشْكُرُونَ ٣٥
لِيَأۡكُلُواْ
مِن
ثَمَرِهِۦ
وَمَا
عَمِلَتۡهُ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡۚ
أَفَلَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٣٥
Opdat zij van haar vruchten eten en van wat hun handen hebben verricht. Zijn zij dan niet dankbaar?
Tafseers
Lagen
Lessen
Reflecties
Antwoorden
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Khalisa M.
Volgen
47 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 8:10, 6:160, 14:7, 56:65, 36:35
Junior year of high school, my AP US History teacher gave everyone B’s on our test.
Why?
Because the ENTIRE class failed 😅. Even the smartest kid in class. We were all shocked.
When we came in, he told us that after seeing our collective struggle he graded the test on a curve. And honestly, I’ve come to realize that’s what life is like for the believer too.
Because Allah ﷻ is rewarding us for things we didn’t even fully do.
Multiplying the go...
Bekijk meer
21
3
Sohada A.
Volgen
6 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Surah 36 en Ayah 36:35
SubhanAllah connecting with Surah Yaseen this morning and being reminded that everything we have is only from Allah, none of us are entitled. If you’re choosing to celebrate Thanksgiving then at least remember with your heart and prove to Allah with your actions (prayer, charity, reading some Quran, maintaining good relations with family..) your gratitude. You know, things we should be also doing every other day of the year and throughout our li...
Bekijk meer
16
3
Sirotum Daud
Volgen
27 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 31:31-32, 36:41-44, 36:35-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
Bekijk meer
12
1
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
33 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Bekijk meer
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
43 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Bekijk meer
9
2
Ontdek de Reflectie Gemeenschap
Vorige Ayah
Volgende Ayah