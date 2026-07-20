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Ya-Sin
29
36:29
ان كانت الا صيحة واحدة فاذا هم خامدون ٢٩
إِن كَانَتْ إِلَّا صَيْحَةًۭ وَٰحِدَةًۭ فَإِذَا هُمْ خَـٰمِدُونَ ٢٩
إِن
كَانَتۡ
إِلَّا
صَيۡحَةٗ
وَٰحِدَةٗ
فَإِذَا
هُمۡ
خَٰمِدُونَ
٢٩
Het was slechts één bliksemslag en toen waren zij dood.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
33 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Bekijk meer
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
43 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Bekijk meer
9
2
Yousef Junior
Volgen
6 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:28-29
Subhanallah
Just a reminder that truly things do not need to happen within our expectations of truth.
What I mean by this word soup is that a person will reject that all of these people suddenly were dead. They need a huge tidal wave, or a rampant disease. They cannot process that Allah can simply decide for someone to die and that is all.
Be, and it is.
7
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