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Ya-Sin
27
36:27
بما غفر لي ربي وجعلني من المكرمين ٢٧
بِمَا غَفَرَ لِى رَبِّى وَجَعَلَنِى مِنَ ٱلْمُكْرَمِينَ ٢٧
بِمَا
غَفَرَ
لِي
رَبِّي
وَجَعَلَنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُكۡرَمِينَ
٢٧
Wat mijn Heer mij heeft vergeven en mij tot één van de geëerden heeft gemaakt!"
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Shoira Ibodullaeva
Volgen
4 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 9:102, 36:27, 66:11
While reciting Surat At Tahrim today, I found something really relevant for myself. If people get overjoyed by discovering Islam or recongizing Allah as their only Rabb, my experience was like a trauma. When I realized that I have been far from my Master, I almost cried nonstop all about my past thinking that there is no chance whatsoever to come back or there is no chance to be like girls raised with Islam. I would watch those kinda Muslim girls...
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5
2
Amer Abbas
Volgen
6 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:27, 4:69
While praying Maghreb (I assure you we were socially distanced and wearing masks) the imam made a mistake while reading this ayah, instead of saying المكرمين / honorable, he said المرسلين / messengers. It took me by surprise and by the time I realized the mistake and the correct word it was too late to correct.
So I reminded him about this mistake after the salah was over, and his immediate response was:
'Whoops. Bad mistake'
And my immediate re...
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17
3
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
33 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Bekijk meer
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
43 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Bekijk meer
9
2
Aqtar Ummar
Volgen
4 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 36:20, 3:79, 36:26-27
In the story of this amazing man, who is sometimes referred to as Sohibu Yaaseen in works of tafsir, there is something for all of us to learn with regards to da'wah. Here are some of the lessons that I've managed to gather from some of the tafaasir with some of my own points of reflection:
1) Imam Ar-Razi says, the fact that this man came from the furthest part of town is evidence that the messengers who were sent to these people conveyed the ...
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17
6
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