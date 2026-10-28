If a serious man demands reasoning in support of any point at issue, he will concede to it if the argument presented is convincing. But those who are arrogant by nature, are never so persuaded. They will find some fresh excuse to reject the argument. Even if some proposition which cannot be countered is put forward, they will ignore it, saying that it is ‘magic’. This is the attitude of those who have reached a high status in their community. Their consciousness of being great becomes an impediment to their acceptance of the Truth as asserted by others. If such people reject the call for Truth, the preacher should not be disheartened. He will find supporters among others who are free of any false sense of prestige.