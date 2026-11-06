Though Muslims rely entirely on God, they have been instructed to be ready with the necessary means of defence against their enemies. This is so because help from God reaches the recipient through tangible means. If the Muslims did not prepare for their defence, it would be like not taking hold of the receptacle through which God’s help could reach them. The difficulties faced by the Muslims in this world are a part of God’s scheme to create such conditions of trial as will enable Him to judge who remains steadfast and who is a reckless victimiser of his fellow men. During the struggle between truth and untruth, sometimes the believers are defeated and harmed. This causes pessimism among some of them. But in such adversities, God’s providence lies hidden; they occur so that man’s repentance will be the greater and, in turning to God, he will make himself more deserving of His benevolence.