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Saba
50
34:50
قل ان ضللت فانما اضل على نفسي وان اهتديت فبما يوحي الي ربي انه سميع قريب ٥٠
قُلْ إِن ضَلَلْتُ فَإِنَّمَآ أَضِلُّ عَلَىٰ نَفْسِى ۖ وَإِنِ ٱهْتَدَيْتُ فَبِمَا يُوحِىٓ إِلَىَّ رَبِّىٓ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ سَمِيعٌۭ قَرِيبٌۭ ٥٠
قُلۡ
إِن
ضَلَلۡتُ
فَإِنَّمَآ
أَضِلُّ
عَلَىٰ
نَفۡسِيۖ
وَإِنِ
ٱهۡتَدَيۡتُ
فَبِمَا
يُوحِيٓ
إِلَيَّ
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
سَمِيعٞ
قَرِيبٞ
٥٠
Zeg: "Als ik dwaal, dan dwaal ik slechts in het nadeel van mijzelf, en als ik de Leiding volg, dan is dat door wat mijn Heer aan mij heeft geopenbaard," Voorwaar, Hij is Alhorend, nabij.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
J Yousef
Volgen
8 jaar geleden
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 34:50, 50:16, 11:61, 2:186
Geplaatst in
The 99 Names of Allah
God says in the Qur'an: 'And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me – indeed I am Qareeb [near].' [2:186] For all those times you have wondered whether God Almighty is near or far, God doesn’t use an intermediary to answer this question. He does not tell the Prophet (ﷺ), 'tell them'. He answers you directly in the verse above: 'I am near.' Sometimes even our best friend does not understand what we are going through. God Almighty is...
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