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Fatir
34
35:34
وقالوا الحمد لله الذي اذهب عنا الحزن ان ربنا لغفور شكور ٣٤
وَقَالُوا۟ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ٱلَّذِىٓ أَذْهَبَ عَنَّا ٱلْحَزَنَ ۖ إِنَّ رَبَّنَا لَغَفُورٌۭ شَكُورٌ ٣٤
وَقَالُواْ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَذۡهَبَ
عَنَّا
ٱلۡحَزَنَۖ
إِنَّ
رَبَّنَا
لَغَفُورٞ
شَكُورٌ
٣٤
En zij zullen zeggen: "Alle lof zij Allah Die onze treurnis heeft weggenomen: voorwaar, onze Heer is zeker Vergevensgezind, Meest Waarderend.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Volgen
47 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 1:1, 14:39, 40:7, 23:28, 35:34, 27:15, 39:75
﷽
When I begin the Qur’an with الحمد لله رب العالمين (Al-ḥamdu lillāhi rabbil-ʿālamīn), Ifeel that I am being taught how to speak to my Creator. These are not ordinary words — they are the very words Allah selected for Himself. Ibn ʿAbbās explained that Allah opened His Book with al-ḥamdu lillāh because He loves it and chose it as the most complete form of praise. Mujāhid said that every type of praise belongs to Allah, no one else shares in it...
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25
9
Nadia
Volgen
vorig jaar
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 35:34
This reflection is more of a message to myself
The hereafter is for eternity. Eternity. Have you ever thought about that? It will never end. No matter what kind of pain or heartbreak rests in your heart right now, someday it will come to an end. How do we know that? Because Allah himself says that He never fails in His promise, and that those who believe and do good, will have no fear or grief. We might feel like our heart can no longer bear it ...
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14
4
A Siddiqui
Volgen
6 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 35:34, 17:19, 39:7, 35:29-30, 4:147, 76:22
Sometimes trying to do even the basics feels like a struggle. Waking up on a cold morning to pray fajr, avoiding haram, maintaining family ties, praying Isha when you'd rather go to sleep, maintaining your modesty, etc.
But did you know that Allah is ash-Shakoor, The Appreciative?
Imam Al-Ghazali tells us that ash-Shakoor is
'The one who rewards the practice of a few pious deeds many-fold, and in response to the action of a few days, gives lim...
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26
9
Sajid Bhutta
Volgen
6 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 35:34
Just the promise that one day all sorrow and grief will be removed, it's more than just acknowledgement of pain but the promise to remove it, this is enough for me to make sense of everything that happens to me and to those in greater magnitude around me.
9
0
Sajid Bhutta
Volgen
7 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 35:34
Geplaatst in
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
Alhamdulillah
I find it interesting that the people of jannah associate Allah's name of The All forgiving and The All Appreciative, to the removal of their sadness.
I think often times we experience sadness because of something we did, like the sadness that comes after committing sins.
At other times, sometimes a calamity befalls us as a test. In that case if we can count our blessings and appreciate what Allah gave us. That will help.
Thu...
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9
3
J Yousef
Volgen
8 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 64:17, 35:30, 35:34, 42:23
Geplaatst in
The 99 Names of Allah
Shukr is defined as recognizing and appreciating when good is done. Shakur in Arabic is also used to describe an animal that is given little food but gives back much. So it revolves around receiving something, even if small, and giving back much because of it. God is Ash-Shakur, reminding us that whatever little we do, He appreciates and rewards us for. This is why the Prophet ﷺ reminds us, 'Do not belittle any good deed, even meeting your brothe...
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5
1
tareq abed
Volgen
8 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
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