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Fatir
33
35:33
جنات عدن يدخلونها يحلون فيها من اساور من ذهب ولولوا ولباسهم فيها حرير ٣٣
جَنَّـٰتُ عَدْنٍۢ يَدْخُلُونَهَا يُحَلَّوْنَ فِيهَا مِنْ أَسَاوِرَ مِن ذَهَبٍۢ وَلُؤْلُؤًۭا ۖ وَلِبَاسُهُمْ فِيهَا حَرِيرٌۭ ٣٣
جَنَّٰتُ
عَدۡنٖ
يَدۡخُلُونَهَا
يُحَلَّوۡنَ
فِيهَا
مِنۡ
أَسَاوِرَ
مِن
ذَهَبٖ
وَلُؤۡلُؤٗاۖ
وَلِبَاسُهُمۡ
فِيهَا
حَرِيرٞ
٣٣
De Tuinen van 'Adn (het Paradijs) zullen zij binnengaan, waarin zij gesierd zullen worden met gouden armbanden en parels, en hun gewaden zijn daar van zijde.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
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