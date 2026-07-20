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Fatir
12
35:12
وما يستوي البحران هاذا عذب فرات سايغ شرابه وهاذا ملح اجاج ومن كل تاكلون لحما طريا وتستخرجون حلية تلبسونها وترى الفلك فيه مواخر لتبتغوا من فضله ولعلكم تشكرون ١٢
وَمَا يَسْتَوِى ٱلْبَحْرَانِ هَـٰذَا عَذْبٌۭ فُرَاتٌۭ سَآئِغٌۭ شَرَابُهُۥ وَهَـٰذَا مِلْحٌ أُجَاجٌۭ ۖ وَمِن كُلٍّۢ تَأْكُلُونَ لَحْمًۭا طَرِيًّۭا وَتَسْتَخْرِجُونَ حِلْيَةًۭ تَلْبَسُونَهَا ۖ وَتَرَى ٱلْفُلْكَ فِيهِ مَوَاخِرَ لِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ١٢
وَمَا
يَسۡتَوِي
ٱلۡبَحۡرَانِ
هَٰذَا
عَذۡبٞ
فُرَاتٞ
سَآئِغٞ
شَرَابُهُۥ
وَهَٰذَا
مِلۡحٌ
أُجَاجٞۖ
وَمِن
كُلّٖ
تَأۡكُلُونَ
لَحۡمٗا
طَرِيّٗا
وَتَسۡتَخۡرِجُونَ
حِلۡيَةٗ
تَلۡبَسُونَهَاۖ
وَتَرَى
ٱلۡفُلۡكَ
فِيهِ
مَوَاخِرَ
لِتَبۡتَغُواْ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
وَلَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
١٢
Ein de twee zeeën zijn niet gelijk, de éne is zoet, fris en aangenaam om van te drinken, de andere is zout en bitter, maar uit beiden eten jullie vers vlees en halen jullie sieraden tevoorschijn, die jullie dragen. En jullie zien de schepen haar doorklieven opdat jullie Zijn gunst zullen zoeken. En hopelijk zullen jullie dankbaar zijn.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
A Siddiqui
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31 weken geleden
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Ayah 35:12
A STORY ABOUT TWO SEAS🌊
#KidsReflect
Allah tells us in the Quran about two kinds of water: One is fresh and good to drink, and the other is salty and bitter.
Scientists tell us that most of the water on Earth is salty. There is much less fresh water.
Now imagine this:
- A man is stuck on an island.
- On one side, there is a huge sea of salty water.
- On the other side, there is a smaller sea of fresh water.
He looks at both seas.
They loo...
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39
18
Beenish Ameen
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2 jaar geleden
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Ayah 35:12
Understanding the Word 'وَلَعَلَّكُمْ' (Wa la’allakum):
This phrase translates to 'so that you may' or 'perhaps you will.'
It suggests not only Allah's hope for us to recognize His blessings but also a gentle expectation from Him—our Creator, who showers us with uncountable favors, lovingly awaiting our gratitude.
Gratitude as an Expectation and a Gift:
The phrase 'وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ' (so that you may be grateful) holds an emotional de...
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2
A Siddiqui
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3 jaar geleden
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Ayah 35:12
This verse is very interesting. Scientists approximate that about 97.5% of the world's water is salt water and 2.5% is fresh water. There is way more salt water.
Imagine a man is deserted on an island and he has a sea of salt water on one side and a sea of fresh water on the other side and he has to choose one. He looks at them and compares them to see which is best.
From a visual standpoint, they both look the same. There are ships sailing on ...
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