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Ar-Rum
51
30:51
ولين ارسلنا ريحا فراوه مصفرا لظلوا من بعده يكفرون ٥١
وَلَئِنْ أَرْسَلْنَا رِيحًۭا فَرَأَوْهُ مُصْفَرًّۭا لَّظَلُّوا۟ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ يَكْفُرُونَ ٥١
وَلَئِنۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
رِيحٗا
فَرَأَوۡهُ
مُصۡفَرّٗا
لَّظَلُّواْ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
يَكۡفُرُونَ
٥١
Maar als Wij een wind zonden, waarna zij (hun gewassen) geel zien worden, dan blijven zij zeker daarna ongelovig.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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32 weken geleden
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Ayah 30:51
Bismillah
I pause and look at the world around me. I see the gentle wind swaying the trees, carrying clouds that will soon quench the thirsty earth. Life feels easy, blessings obvious. In these moments, my heart feels light, grateful, almost certain that all is as it should be. But then, I remember the verse: “And if We were to send a wind, and they saw their crops turn yellow, they would fall into disbelief.”
It strikes me how fragile the hum...
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