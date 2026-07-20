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As-Sajdah
4
32:4
الله الذي خلق السماوات والارض وما بينهما في ستة ايام ثم استوى على العرش ما لكم من دونه من ولي ولا شفيع افلا تتذكرون ٤
ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَا فِى سِتَّةِ أَيَّامٍۢ ثُمَّ ٱسْتَوَىٰ عَلَى ٱلْعَرْشِ ۖ مَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِهِۦ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا شَفِيعٍ ۚ أَفَلَا تَتَذَكَّرُونَ ٤
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
فِي
سِتَّةِ
أَيَّامٖ
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَرۡشِۖ
مَا
لَكُم
مِّن
دُونِهِۦ
مِن
وَلِيّٖ
وَلَا
شَفِيعٍۚ
أَفَلَا
تَتَذَكَّرُونَ
٤
Allah is Degene Die de hemelen en de aarde en wat tussen hen is heeft geschapen, in zes dagen (perioden), en Hij zetelde Zich op de Troon. Er is voor jullie buiten Allah geen beschermer en geen voorspreker. Laten jullie je dan niet vermanen?
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Maha Ezzeddine
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Ayah 32:4
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Muslim American Society
There are some profound descriptions of Our Lord in this surah, the Prostration.
So many times in this surah is He (swt) referred to as Our Lord, Their Lord. The same name we praise Him in sujood, 'Glory be to My Lord the most High.'
But this is the only verse in Surah As-Sajda where He is mentioned by His name.
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Allah...
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7 jaar geleden
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 32:4
Geplaatst in
Muslim American Society
My reflection is specifically on the 'creation of the heavens and earth and ALL in between in 6 days'. By any measure this is an unfathomably ginormous feat…done by the All-Mighty…and yet it was done in 6 days. Not 1 day, or a second….Done by the One who when He says 'Be' , it is.
Once again Allah swt challenges our notion of time…and perhaps is forcing us to see that the only reason He created it in 6 days is because He wanted to…and that’s i...
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