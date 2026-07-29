Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Taal selecteren
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
82
2:82
والذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات اولايك اصحاب الجنة هم فيها خالدون ٨٢
وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلْجَنَّةِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٨٢
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٨٢
Maar degenen die geloven en goede werken verrichten, zij zijn degenen die de bewoners van het Paradijs zijn. Zij zijn daarin eeuwig levenden.
Tafseers
Lagen
Lessen
Reflecties
Antwoorden
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Nasra Osman
Volgen
31 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:82
Faith and Righteousness
This verse teaches me that true believers are those who have faith in Allah, do good deeds, and remain steadfast. It reminds me that belief alone is not enough; actions matter too. Those who combine faith with righteous actions are promised Allah’s mercy and ultimate reward. This inspires me to strengthen both my belief and my daily deeds.
O Allah, strengthen my faith and make me steadfast in my actions. Help me to alway...
Bekijk meer
17
0
ekaterina myachina
Volgen
11 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:80-82
A Few Numbered Days
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:80–82) through the Hadith
After assumption and inherited certainty,
these ayahs turn toward another danger that feels deeply familiar:
﴿وَقَالُوا لَن تَمَسَّنَا النَّارُ إِلَّا أَيَّامًا مَّعْدُودَةً﴾
“And they said: ‘The Fire will never touch us except for a few numbered days.’” (2:80)
Classical tafsir relates these words to some from Bani Israil who believed that any punishment would only be tempor...
Bekijk meer
20
2
Talha Majeed
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:81-82
I recently watched a Q&A video by Sh. Yasir Qadhi where someone asked,
'How is eternal punishment fair for a finite amount of sins?'
Many great points were brought up in his answer as always, such as the sentence given for a crime is not based on the length of the crime, but instead the severity, and what crime is bigger than associating partners with God?
Another explanation came to me that can be seen in these two Ayahs. After Allah mention...
Bekijk meer
8
5
Ontdek de Reflectie Gemeenschap
Vorige Ayah
Volgende Ayah