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Al-Baqarah
65
2:65
ولقد علمتم الذين اعتدوا منكم في السبت فقلنا لهم كونوا قردة خاسيين ٦٥
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱعْتَدَوْا۟ مِنكُمْ فِى ٱلسَّبْتِ فَقُلْنَا لَهُمْ كُونُوا۟ قِرَدَةً خَـٰسِـِٔينَ ٦٥
وَلَقَدۡ
عَلِمۡتُمُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱعۡتَدَوۡاْ
مِنكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّبۡتِ
فَقُلۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
كُونُواْ
قِرَدَةً
خَٰسِـِٔينَ
٦٥
En voorzeker, jullie kennen degenen die in overtreding waren onder jullie (volk) betreffende de Sabbat, Wij zeiden immers tot hen: "Weest verachte apen."
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Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Volgen
46 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
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37
10
tareq abed
Volgen
8 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:65
When they tried to make it look as though they followed the rules of sabbath but didnt, Allah SWT caused them to look like monkeys, which almost resemble humans but aren't . A punishment in line with the sin committed.
5
2
ekaterina myachina
Volgen
11 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 7:163, 2:65-66
Near the Boundary
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:65–2:66) through the Hadith
One detail from the longer Qur’anic account of the story keeps returning to me:
the fish appeared most visibly on the very day they were forbidden to catch them.
﴿وَيَوْمَ سَبْتِهِمْ شُرَّعًا﴾
“And on the day of their Sabbath, the fish came openly to them...” — 7:163
The command itself was clear.
The struggle emerged in the human desire to approach what had been forbidden.
...
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9
3
Nuzhath Fatima
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21 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:65-66
Upon contemplating the story of the people of Sabt, I found myself pondering how I would react in a similar situation. Would I succumb to temptation and catch the fish (first group), advise others against disobedience, (second group), or remain neutral and let them do what they want (third group) This narrative resonates with our everyday struggles, where we're often torn between adhering to our principles and yielding to enticing alternatives.
...
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17
2
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
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2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
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