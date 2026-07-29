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Al-Baqarah
58
2:58
واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨
وَإِذْ قُلْنَا ٱدْخُلُوا۟ هَـٰذِهِ ٱلْقَرْيَةَ فَكُلُوا۟ مِنْهَا حَيْثُ شِئْتُمْ رَغَدًۭا وَٱدْخُلُوا۟ ٱلْبَابَ سُجَّدًۭا وَقُولُوا۟ حِطَّةٌۭ نَّغْفِرْ لَكُمْ خَطَـٰيَـٰكُمْ ۚ وَسَنَزِيدُ ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٥٨
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
En (gedenkt) toen Wij zeiden: "Gaat deze stad binnen en eet daarvan (het land) van de overvloed, zoveel als jullie willen." Gaat buigend de poort binnen en zegt: "Vergeving!" Wij zullen jullie jullie fouten vergeven, en Wij zullen vermeerden voor de weldoeners."
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Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Sameya Ali
Volgen
19 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Surah 110 en Ayah 2:58, 7:161, 3:26
Bismillah ar-Rahmaan ar-Raheem
Hittatun (حِطَّةٌ)
This word came to mind as I was praying to Allah Subhaana wa Ta'ala for forgiveness and pardon. I was returning to Allah from a place of weakness with a humble heart. Allah has changed my state of weakness, place of insecurity to a place of safety, security, compassion, grace ... and best of all, His guidance through His book and His beloved messenger, Rasul Allah sallalahu 'alaihi wasallam.
...
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5
1
tareq abed
Volgen
8 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:58
The Prophet SAW entered on the conquest of mecca with his head down so low his beard touched the back of his riding beast while thanking Allah SWT for his victory. This goes to show if you dont want to fulfill Allahs commands he will easily replace you with those who will.
1
0
ekaterina myachina
Volgen
12 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:57-59
The Fading of Wonder
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:57–2:59) through the Hadith
After fear came relief.
Shade after exposure
. Provision after exhaustion.
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ وَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْمَنَّ وَالسَّلْوَىٰ
“And We shaded you with clouds and sent down to you manna and quails...” (2:57)
I find these verses are striking not because they describe the people abandoned after failure — but people still being cared for.
Even ...
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