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Al-Baqarah
51
2:51
واذ واعدنا موسى اربعين ليلة ثم اتخذتم العجل من بعده وانتم ظالمون ٥١
وَإِذْ وَٰعَدْنَا مُوسَىٰٓ أَرْبَعِينَ لَيْلَةًۭ ثُمَّ ٱتَّخَذْتُمُ ٱلْعِجْلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ وَأَنتُمْ ظَـٰلِمُونَ ٥١
وَإِذۡ
وَٰعَدۡنَا
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَرۡبَعِينَ
لَيۡلَةٗ
ثُمَّ
ٱتَّخَذۡتُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
وَأَنتُمۡ
ظَٰلِمُونَ
٥١
En (gedenkt) toen Wij Môesa veertig nachten beloofden, toen namen jullie het kalf aan (ter aanbidding) na zijn vertrek, en jullie waren onrechtplegers.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
A Siddiqui
Volgen
5 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:51
This ayah reminds me that A LOT can go wrong in a mere 40 days if we are not actively guarding our faith.
Major life changes can remove some of the protective guards that we had around our faith. Think of a student who goes away to college, a new mother who has just had a baby, a worker away on a long business trip, etc. In situations where our environment changes (for example, Musa (a) was not there to continously remind them, so their environm...
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28
11
Eman Fatima
Volgen
11 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:47-54
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
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24
4
ekaterina myachina
Volgen
12 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:51-52
What Is No Longer Held
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:51–52) through the Hadith
There are moments when something begins to slip—
even when nothing outward has changed,
and it is hardly noticed at first.
وَإِذْ وَٰعَدْنَا مُوسَىٰٓ أَرْبَعِينَ لَيْلَةًۭ
“And [recall] when We appointed for Musa forty nights…” (2:51)
A known absence.
A fixed time—clear, defined.
Nothing uncertain in what had been set.
ثُمَّ ٱتَّخَذْتُمُ ٱلْعِجْلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ وَأَن...
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10
6
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:49-54
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Going though these verses and reflecting on how many times the children of Israel had to be reminded of the favours of God upon them struck something in me. Why would we have these written and so detailed in the Qur'an if not to serve as a reminder and warning for us too. I applied this to my life and thought about all the things that God has done for me that I've forgotten,all the times He saved me,all the times He ga...
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14
4
Nadrah
Volgen
5 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:51-52
These verses somehow insured me, who are sinful and worthless to the eyes of humans that no matter how bad my past and mistakes were, turn to Allah and ask for His forgiveness. Remember to not lose hope and always believe that everything happened for a reason. The mistakes you made then might be the reason which makes your faith stronger now.
9
3
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