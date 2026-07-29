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Al-Baqarah
47
2:47
يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واني فضلتكم على العالمين ٤٧
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَأَنِّى فَضَّلْتُكُمْ عَلَى ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٤٧
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَنِّي
فَضَّلۡتُكُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٤٧
O Kindern van Israël, gedenkt Mijn gunst die Ik jullie heb geschonken, en dat Ik jullie heb bevoorecht boven de (andere) volkeren.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:47
Ayat 47- 58
Ayat 40 - Remember My favours upon you.
Specific miraculous favours mentioned in
Ayat 47 - The favours I granted you and how I honoured you above the others.
And
Ayat 49 - how We delivered you from the people of Pharaoh, who afflicted you with dreadful torment, slaughtering your sons and keeping your women. That was a severe test from your Lord.
And
Ayat 50 - We parted the sea, rescued you, and drowned Pharaoh’s people before your ...
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3
0
tareq abed
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8 jaar geleden
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:47, 3:110
Above the others of your time when we sent you Musa AS, but this ummah is the best in human history as mentioned in Surah Al Imran
1
0
Eman Fatima
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11 weken geleden
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:47-54
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
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24
4
ekaterina myachina
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13 weken geleden
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:47-48
What Is Yours to Carry
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:47–48) through the Hadith
There were a few moments that lingered—
perhaps for someone else as well, still learning.
What these ayahs invite us to loosen our hold on.
It begins not with warning but with remembering.
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ
“O Children of Israel, remember My favor which I bestowed upon you…” (2:47)
Not a demand.
More lik...
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8
0
Noorr Sahar
Volgen
6 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:47-50
Gratitude is such a wide spectrum term and the most important practice that we don't value as it should be.
In surah baqara Allah says,' oh children of Israel,recall my favours that I had done unto you and I gave you superiority over the world'
Bani Israel were chosen of Allah for guidance but they were ungrateful.
I was thinking what made them ungrateful? They saw very clear signs from seeing Fira'un drowning in the sea to Man o salwa & 1...
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9
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