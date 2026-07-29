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Al-Baqarah
30
2:30
واذ قال ربك للملايكة اني جاعل في الارض خليفة قالوا اتجعل فيها من يفسد فيها ويسفك الدماء ونحن نسبح بحمدك ونقدس لك قال اني اعلم ما لا تعلمون ٣٠
وَإِذْ قَالَ رَبُّكَ لِلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ إِنِّى جَاعِلٌۭ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ خَلِيفَةًۭ ۖ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتَجْعَلُ فِيهَا مَن يُفْسِدُ فِيهَا وَيَسْفِكُ ٱلدِّمَآءَ وَنَحْنُ نُسَبِّحُ بِحَمْدِكَ وَنُقَدِّسُ لَكَ ۖ قَالَ إِنِّىٓ أَعْلَمُ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٣٠
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
رَبُّكَ
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
إِنِّي
جَاعِلٞ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
خَلِيفَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَجۡعَلُ
فِيهَا
مَن
يُفۡسِدُ
فِيهَا
وَيَسۡفِكُ
ٱلدِّمَآءَ
وَنَحۡنُ
نُسَبِّحُ
بِحَمۡدِكَ
وَنُقَدِّسُ
لَكَۖ
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٠
En toen jouw Heer tot de Engelen zei: "Voorwaar, Ik zal op aarde een gevolmachtigde aanstellen," zeiden zij: "Gaat U daarop iemand aanstellen," zeiden zij: "Gaat U daarop iemand aanstellen die verderf zal zaaien en bloed zal vergieten, terwijl wij U roemen met de lofprijzing die U toekomt en wij U heiligen?" Hij zei: "Voorwaar, Ik weet wat jullie niet weten".
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Saleem Malik
Volgen
18 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:30
For this week 1 reflection, the verse that really resonated with me was 2:30. In the world today there is a lot of pain and suffering caused by man and it is easy to fall into the trap of hopelessness, but when I hear this verse I am reminded that yes man has the capacities for great destruction and evil but also an even greater capacity for good and connection to Allah SWT, both of which can exist in each individual. The pain and suffering in th...
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12
2
Soulfull Mental Healfh
Volgen
23 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:30
In order to be successful vicegerents/Khalifa of Allah, certain qualities are needed in order to fulfill this role upon Earth-
Taqwa / God Consciousness:
As without it, our actions will be misguided, especially when the main purpose of our creation is Ubudiyya.
Knowledge:
Because without knowing the importance of our role and what it entails, we will not be able to fulfill them. Our actions must be guided from the Quran and Sunnah
Here Allah ap...
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3
0
Suleiman Hani
Volgen
23 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:30
Leadership Begins With Trust
Allah introduces leadership as a trust placed on the human soul before any title, crowd, or institution exists. This verse reframes influence as accountability: even in the quiet corners of life, you are carrying a responsibility that shapes the world around you through your choices, character, and worship.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/RGOrTW1A8BI?si=wXSMnonr-TQOdk9v
26
3
Sirotum Daud
Volgen
25 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:30, 36:33
Alhamdulillah. There's this one moment that I'll always be grateful to my mother for. I was less than ten at the time when my mother gave me some pocket money as we walked through a number of stalls. In one of them, I saw this box with a slip in the centre of it and asked her, "What's this for?"
She told it was a charity box, where you could put money into to help those in need who may not have enough food or clothes, or struggling with somethin...
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18
0
Justin Laureta
Volgen
vorig jaar
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:30
Hello. I am new here and I have not entered a mosque and declared shahada, but I been reading and reflecting on the Quran for some time.
I can sense the immense knowledge and all encompassing truth that is spoken by Allah and the Prophet (peace be upon him) and so I have spent a lot of time reading, meditating on, and watching muslim teachings. Please forgive me if I say or do anything disrespectful or incorrect. I am still learning and wish to...
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36
8
MunazzaH Jamal
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:30
While studying related to the Adam AS creation story. My teacher asked me to think about this specific point.
When Adam AS was created and Allah SWT has presented him infront of angels and Iblees. Both reacted and asked questions. Why shaytan got the punishment and angels didn't?
The reaction of both the parties are different. Like in this Ayah Angels were really concerned and asked out of curiosity and confusion. While Iblees asked out of his ...
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9
2
Salihu Abba
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:30
Reflection Quran 2:30-39
Whenever we encounter a hardworking and enthusiastic person facing a worse situation than ours, we often wonder where their energy comes from. Then we are told that they come from a humble background where everyone in their family and community depends on them. Their energy stems from this responsibility. Each time they remember that they are the hope of their people, they become reinvigorated. With this understanding, e...
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14
3
Sherene Mansor
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:30
Conversations in the Quran.
Allaah SWT uses this tool to draw us deeper into His Book. It is immensely entertaining and powerfully effective!
SubhanALLAAH
Here, i am privy to the conversation between the angels and Allah SWT. My lesson from this is that doing tasbih will help me avoid doing corruption.
Allaahu a’laam.
Ps jzk to the
#DivineBookClub
team, i am looking forward to more gems 💎
15
2
Kevin
Volgen
3 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:30
When looking at all the things that are done by the west and by the occupiers in Palestine, you start thinking that angels were right! But then while watching news you catch a glimpse of a woman reading quran on her phone while holding her child in another hand, in the middle of all that chaos and seeing people who got nothing left, yet praise their creator and thank him... you get what Allah(SWT) meant when he said 'Indeed, I know what you do no...
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40
5
Kaynat Sarwar
Volgen
5 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 3:26, 2:30
I have read this ayah multiple times but today it hit me differently.
I think one of the reasons why we are able to have multiple reflections on the same ayah, and are able to see it from multiple unique perspectives, is that when we are going through a specific situation in our life, it colors our view of that ayah in a unique way, and I think that is a beautiful miracle of the Quran.
What I see in this ayah today is how Allah honored the human...
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10
1
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