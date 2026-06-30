Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Taal selecteren
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
3
2:3
الذين يومنون بالغيب ويقيمون الصلاة ومما رزقناهم ينفقون ٣
ٱلَّذِينَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱلْغَيْبِ وَيُقِيمُونَ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَمِمَّا رَزَقْنَـٰهُمْ يُنفِقُونَ ٣
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَيُقِيمُونَ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَمِمَّا
رَزَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
يُنفِقُونَ
٣
Degenen die in het onwaarneembare geloven en de shalât onderhouden en die bijdragen geven van waar Wij hun mee hebben voorzien.
Tafseers
Lagen
Lessen
Reflecties
Antwoorden
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Salma Sumaila
Volgen
9 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:3
For a long time, I kept reflecting on Qur'an 2:3, ...who give from what we have provided for them. Most of the time, when we think of Rizq, money and other material possessions come to mind. But Rizq can be time, knowledge, good companionship, a listening ear... Anything Allah has blessed us with.
So if Allah has blessed you with knowledge, share it selflessly. If He blessed you with some extra time which you can help someone within, help them.
R...
Bekijk meer
28
6
Jasmina Ahmed
Volgen
16 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:3
When I first read this verse “those who believe in the unseen, establish prayer and spend from what We have provided them”, it felt almost obvious. Of course people of faith would believe in the unseen and establish their prayers. That part made immediate sense. But the more I sat with the verse, the more a question began to form in my mind: why charity?
Out of all the good deeds that could have followed belief and prayer, why does Allah specifi...
Bekijk meer
18
0
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
Volgen
18 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:3
In part of his tafsir of surah al-Baqarah, Ibn al-Jawzi mentioned the following report:
[ قال عمرو بن مرَّة: قال أصحاب عبد الله له: طوبى لك، جاهدت مع رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم، وجالسته. فقال: إن شأن رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم كان مبيِّنا لمن رآه، ولكن أعجب من ذلك: قوم يجدون كتاباً مكتوباً يؤمنون به ولم يروه، ثم قرأ: { الذين يؤمنون بالغيب }]
'Amr ibn Murrah said:
Ibn Mas'ood's students once told him, "You are so blessed, you fought alongsi...
Bekijk meer
12
2
haiqa bhutta
Volgen
vorig jaar
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 1:6, 2:5, 2:3
what a beautiful connection between two surahs —at the end of Surah Al-Fatiha, we ask Allah for guidance: 'Guide us to the straight path…' And then, at the very beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah answers that prayer by saying: 'This is the Book in which there is no doubt—a guidance for those who are mindful of Allah.' SubhanAllah! He is showing us clearly that the people who are truly guided are those who have the qualities of the righteous (th...
Bekijk meer
20
3
Amina Bilal
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:3
Muttaqi? Meaning pious people, those who protect themselves from sins and have Allah's fear.
And in the next verse, Allah describes the qualities of the muttaqin:
Surat No. 2: Surah Al-Baqarah - Ayat No. 3
'Those who believe in the unseen, establish prayer, and spend from what We have provided for them.'
As I was reading these verses, I was reflecting on why Allah mentioned belief in the unseen before the actions, like prayer. Why is belief i...
Bekijk meer
5
1
Rabi'a Brown
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:3
#Provision
#Rizq
#Waste
#Money
#Food
#Time
#Al-Baqara3
Overindulging just a little bit with food isn't a sin. Is it?
Well, when I eat more than my daily caloric requirements are, indulge in foods that aren't necessary for my body to function properly (or that cause it harm, like sugar), am I using what Allah SWT has alloted to me in terms of money, time, and food in the way He has directed me to do?
I am human and I often fall short of the ma...
Bekijk meer
10
4
Maryam M
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 18:28, 18:46, 2:3
Bismillahi Ar Rahman Ar Raheem
This week I felt reminded of the last part of this ayaat 2:3 of Baqarah 'and they spend out of whatever we have given them' in the Palestenian cause for liberation. There was a gentleman who quit working for the state department in US and instead invested his time, experience and education into creating a report to submit the government to prove the weapons are being used for genocide. There were lawyers who offer...
Bekijk meer
8
2
Muhammad Tily
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:3, 51:58
Ar-Razzaaq
The phrase of { وَمِمَّا رَزَقْنَـٰهُمْ يُنفِقُونَ - 'and donate from what We have provided for them'} always fascinates me. While encouraging us to spend, a reminder is given to us about the source of our Rizq / sustenance. Allah (ﷻ) has given us everything in the first place. He (ﷻ) is Ar-Razzaq! Will we share some of those gifts with others?
May Allah make us of those who are not stingy. Aameen!
3
1
Maryam Nazar
Volgen
4 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Surah 2 en Ayah 63:9-10, 47:35, 2:270, 2:261-262, 2:3, 2:254, 19:76, 2:265, 64:16, 2:274
The fruit that a plant bears depends on the seed that we sow.When allah provides us with seeds,we have to nurture and water it in a good fertile soil so that it produces lot and lot of fruits,flowers and seeds.
Throughout our lives Allah is constantly planting seeds of faith in our life and calling us to also plant seeds of faith in the lives of others, on an ongoing basis.
Remember —a farmer who plants good quality seeds,in a highly fertile so...
Bekijk meer
17
1
DrHaleema Anwar
Volgen
5 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:3, 59:9
One of the best deeds that we should be in a habit of doing is - 'giving'. Giving with no expectation from other expect a reward from your master.
In Surah baqarah He says, 'and donate from what We have provided for them.'-
'وَمِمَّا رَزَقْنَٰهُمْ يُنفِقُونَ'
A few things to note in this ayah are:
1. They spend from 'whatever' is given to them. Implying that what you can give is so diverse, it's not limited to material thing. It can be giving y...
Bekijk meer
30
7
Ontdek de Reflection-community
Vorige Ayah
Volgende Ayah