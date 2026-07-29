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Al-Baqarah
243
2:243
۞ الم تر الى الذين خرجوا من ديارهم وهم الوف حذر الموت فقال لهم الله موتوا ثم احياهم ان الله لذو فضل على الناس ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يشكرون ٢٤٣
۞ أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى ٱلَّذِينَ خَرَجُوا۟ مِن دِيَـٰرِهِمْ وَهُمْ أُلُوفٌ حَذَرَ ٱلْمَوْتِ فَقَالَ لَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ مُوتُوا۟ ثُمَّ أَحْيَـٰهُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَذُو فَضْلٍ عَلَى ٱلنَّاسِ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَشْكُرُونَ ٢٤٣
۞ أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
إِلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَرَجُواْ
مِن
دِيَٰرِهِمۡ
وَهُمۡ
أُلُوفٌ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِ
فَقَالَ
لَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
مُوتُواْ
ثُمَّ
أَحۡيَٰهُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَذُو
فَضۡلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٢٤٣
Heb jij degenen niet gezien die uit hun huizen vluchtten terwijl zij met duizenden waren, uit angst voor de dood? Allah zei toen tot hen: "Sterft!" Daarna bracht Hij hen weer tot leven. Voorwaar, Allah is de Bezitter van Gunsten voor de mensen, maar de meeste mensen zijn niet dankbaar.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Rayaan Shafi
Volgen
7 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:243, 67:16
One day I finished work late at night, and I had to come home by taking a bus and then walk for about 15 minutes to reach home. So, my parents were telling me not to come by myself and they insisted that either they or my brother will pick me up from work by car, because they felt concern for me if I walked in the dark streets by myself at that time, especially since some bad incidents have occurred in our neighborhood.
But, I told them not to w...
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35
6
Nadrah
Volgen
5 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 29:57, 2:243, 3:185
Death, is it a blessing or suffering? Everyone fear leaving this world without much preparation. I heard many stories of death related experience yesterday. How one suffered from it and how one sudden death has a beautiful flow and end. They got me thinking, how did I want my ending to be? I keep on asking myself yesterday, am I dying? The aforementioned is due to some changes I keep on experiencing. I know very well that I need extra time to rep...
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