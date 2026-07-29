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Al-Baqarah
215
2:215
يسالونك ماذا ينفقون قل ما انفقتم من خير فللوالدين والاقربين واليتامى والمساكين وابن السبيل وما تفعلوا من خير فان الله به عليم ٢١٥
يَسْـَٔلُونَكَ مَاذَا يُنفِقُونَ ۖ قُلْ مَآ أَنفَقْتُم مِّنْ خَيْرٍۢ فَلِلْوَٰلِدَيْنِ وَٱلْأَقْرَبِينَ وَٱلْيَتَـٰمَىٰ وَٱلْمَسَـٰكِينِ وَٱبْنِ ٱلسَّبِيلِ ۗ وَمَا تَفْعَلُوا۟ مِنْ خَيْرٍۢ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِهِۦ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢١٥
يَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
مَاذَا
يُنفِقُونَۖ
قُلۡ
مَآ
أَنفَقۡتُم
مِّنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَلِلۡوَٰلِدَيۡنِ
وَٱلۡأَقۡرَبِينَ
وَٱلۡيَتَٰمَىٰ
وَٱلۡمَسَٰكِينِ
وَٱبۡنِ
ٱلسَّبِيلِۗ
وَمَا
تَفۡعَلُواْ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِهِۦ
عَلِيمٞ
٢١٥
Zij vragen jou wat zij als bijdrage moeten geven. Zeg: "Wat jullie aan goeds geven als bijdrage, is besternd voor de ouders en de verwanten en de wezen en de armen en de reiziger zonder proviand." En wat jullie aan goeds doen: voorwaar, Allah is daarover Alwetend.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Razia Zahra
Volgen
4 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 63:10, 2:215, 11:115
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,
I often look at nature to appreciate how Allaah has created everything for us. Sometimes, the nature takes my breath away that I think glory be to Allaah, how will it be in jannah?
As I am reflecting upon the Qur’an and studying tafsir, I realise tests do not only consist of trials but tests also include blessings.
I also realise that to be able to be amongst nature, serenity, ...
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35
4
A Siddiqui
Volgen
6 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 35:29-30, 42:23, 2:215, 2:110
Yesterday while I was doing some work around the house, my 3 year old daughter came to show me a $1 bill she found somewhere and said, 'I wanna give this dolla to poy peepo (I want to give this dollar to poor people)'. Even though it was probably my dollar bill to begin with, I wanted to give her a thousand dollars in return! It made me think:
'How much more appreciative and more generous is Allah to His slave than a mother is to her child?'
He...
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28
6
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