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Al-Baqarah
204
2:204
ومن الناس من يعجبك قوله في الحياة الدنيا ويشهد الله على ما في قلبه وهو الد الخصام ٢٠٤
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يُعْجِبُكَ قَوْلُهُۥ فِى ٱلْحَيَوٰةِ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَيُشْهِدُ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ مَا فِى قَلْبِهِۦ وَهُوَ أَلَدُّ ٱلْخِصَامِ ٢٠٤
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يُعۡجِبُكَ
قَوۡلُهُۥ
فِي
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَيُشۡهِدُ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
فِي
قَلۡبِهِۦ
وَهُوَ
أَلَدُّ
ٱلۡخِصَامِ
٢٠٤
En onder de mensen is er degene wiens woorden over het wereldse leven jullie verbazen en hij roept Allah om te getuigen over wat zich in zijn hart bevindt, terwijl hij de ergste opstandeling is.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
sabah firdous
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5 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:204
This verse scares me to my core.
I always wonder, 'Am I a hypocrite?'
Ya Allah, I ask you to grant me humility without humiliation and rid me of arrogance without taking my pride away.
Ya Rabbi, You are the Lord of Izza! You grant honor and take it away! Grant me respect and cleanse my heart of any desire to please and impress people- Ameen
11
2
Sherene Mansor
Volgen
4 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 18:110, 2:200-201, 22:78, 2:204-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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