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Al-Baqarah
184
2:184
اياما معدودات فمن كان منكم مريضا او على سفر فعدة من ايام اخر وعلى الذين يطيقونه فدية طعام مسكين فمن تطوع خيرا فهو خير له وان تصوموا خير لكم ان كنتم تعلمون ١٨٤
أَيَّامًۭا مَّعْدُودَٰتٍۢ ۚ فَمَن كَانَ مِنكُم مَّرِيضًا أَوْ عَلَىٰ سَفَرٍۢ فَعِدَّةٌۭ مِّنْ أَيَّامٍ أُخَرَ ۚ وَعَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ يُطِيقُونَهُۥ فِدْيَةٌۭ طَعَامُ مِسْكِينٍۢ ۖ فَمَن تَطَوَّعَ خَيْرًۭا فَهُوَ خَيْرٌۭ لَّهُۥ ۚ وَأَن تَصُومُوا۟ خَيْرٌۭ لَّكُمْ ۖ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ١٨٤
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَٰتٖۚ
فَمَن
كَانَ
مِنكُم
مَّرِيضًا
أَوۡ
عَلَىٰ
سَفَرٖ
فَعِدَّةٞ
مِّنۡ
أَيَّامٍ
أُخَرَۚ
وَعَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُطِيقُونَهُۥ
فِدۡيَةٞ
طَعَامُ
مِسۡكِينٖۖ
فَمَن
تَطَوَّعَ
خَيۡرٗا
فَهُوَ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّهُۥۚ
وَأَن
تَصُومُواْ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
١٨٤
(Vast) en vastgesteld aantal dagen. Maar degene die dan van jullie ziek is, of op reis, dan een aantal andere dagen. En op degenen (van hen) die het (slechts met grote moeite) kunnen volbrengen, rust de plicht van Fidyah: het voeden van een arme. Maar degene die vrijwillig meer (dan verplicht is) geeft: dat is beter voor hem. En dat jullie vasten is beter voor jullie, als jullie dat maar weten.
Tafseers
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Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Jasmina Ahmed
Volgen
21 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:184
For years I’ve suffered from severe migraines but over the last one year, its becomes more frequent and debilitating. I’ve fainted from them, thrown up from the pain and had days where light, sound and even movement felt unbearable. So when Ramadan approached, I was honestly worried. I feared that fasting would trigger even more attacks.
But subhanAllah, something unexpected happened. Since I started fasting this Ramadan, I haven’t had a single ...
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4
2
suher khirallah
Volgen
21 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:184
A limited Number of Days
Today is the 17th of Ramadan.
Do you feel how quickly the days are passing?
Ramadan reminds us of our own lives.
A limited number of days… Short and fast…
So, how can we put Barakah in these limited days
In Ramadan and in our lives?
Start with one small practice: the mindful pause.
Before you speak, pause.
Before you act, pause.
Ask yourself:
Will this word or action bring me closer to Jannah or further away from it?
D...
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4
1
Naveela Meral
Volgen
23 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:184
"A limited number of days."
Just a few days
And within these few days, there are oceans of mercy and forgiveness.
The Prophet ﷺ said that whoever fasts Ramadan with faith and hoping for reward from Allah, his previous sins are forgiven (Sahih Bukhari-1901)
The reward with Allah, will remain forever.
2
0
Bey Sapta
Volgen
24 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:184
Ramadan is drawing near. In Indonesia, Muslims often welcome this month by visiting relatives, visiting the graves of their parents, and sharing simple wishes for a peaceful fast—usually with a moment of asking and offering forgiveness.
As Eid approaches, these traditions begin to ripple wider. The whole country shifts into a familiar rhythm: long holidays from offices and schools, bus terminals swelling with travelers, suitcases pulled from high...
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16
2
Umar Sanda
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:184
And to fast is better for you, if only you knew.
I was suffering from stomach ulcer before Ramadan, just a few days before Ramadan I felt as if I may not be able to fast due to severe pain as a result of the stomach ulcer. I took some medicine and after a day or two Ramadan started, so I started fasting with the hope of completing some days and missing some due to my health condition, but to my greatest surprise the more I fasted, the more I fel...
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9
3
Sherene Mansor
Volgen
4 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 7:54, 2:184
#RamadhanReflections
I am at a luxurious hotel.
We decided to treat ourselves while easing our Eid shopping with a city 'stay-cation'.
Suhoor has just been served. A trolley laden with glorious food that we devoured, leaving not a morsel behind.
Maa shaa Allah.
Alhamdulillah!
May it be a continuous blessing,
May I always be grateful
Aamiin.
As I look out to the city-scapes, I realise how really short-lived everything is.
As much as I love thi...
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7
5
UmAyoub
Volgen
4 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:184
As Ramadan Approach, I always look at this verse in which, Allah Almighty says 'and to fast is better for you, if only you knew'. Fasting is a unique moral and spiritual characteristic of Islam. SubhanAllah, nowadays Scientists, and educators have spoken at length about the educational benefits of fasting, so much so, that it is called 'the school of fasting' due to its enormous benefits that are considered a means of educating and disciplining ...
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3
0
Hammad Fahim
Volgen
18 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:183-186
Asaalamu 'alaikum Wa Rahmatullah!
I pray everyone is well. and still enjoying the 'after-effect's of Ramadan. May Allah accept your dedication, sacrifice and charity during this month. Amen
No doubt many of us are missing Ramadan, and it passed so quickly! How we wish to have Ramadan all day and every day!
It is typical that many of us may feel the post Ramadan slump, and In order to encounter this, we have a post Ramadan Learning Plan whi...
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28
5
Sirotum Daud
Volgen
19 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Surah 67 en Ayah 2:183-185
Eid Mubarak!
It's such a joy to be able to wish everyone a blessed Eid, regardless of whether you're celebrating on Friday or Saturday as I'm aware some are. I'm so grateful to have been able to spend the month reflecting with others here. Today I wanted to set aside a bit of time here to show just that, to look back at the month in terms of the Ramadan Challenge and maybe share some thoughts that might make you smile.
There's always this quest...
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8
6
Maryam Nazar
Volgen
25 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:183-185, 2:168
When we become attached to the taste of junk, we forget the sweetness of what is pure. In the same way, when the heart is constantly fed with distractions and unhealthy habits, it forgets the sweetness of what is pure and good.
Many times we hesitate to taste something that is good, nourishing, and wholesome. But when the stomach is cleansed, and when someone gently encourages us to try something good, that very thing can become our favorite. Li...
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12
0
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