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Al-Baqarah
166
2:166
اذ تبرا الذين اتبعوا من الذين اتبعوا وراوا العذاب وتقطعت بهم الاسباب ١٦٦
إِذْ تَبَرَّأَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱتُّبِعُوا۟ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱتَّبَعُوا۟ وَرَأَوُا۟ ٱلْعَذَابَ وَتَقَطَّعَتْ بِهِمُ ٱلْأَسْبَابُ ١٦٦
إِذۡ
تَبَرَّأَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتُّبِعُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّبَعُواْ
وَرَأَوُاْ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
وَتَقَطَّعَتۡ
بِهِمُ
ٱلۡأَسۡبَابُ
١٦٦
Wanneer degenen die gevolgd werden zich los verklaren aan degenen die hen volgen: en zij zagen de bestraffing en (dat) de banden met hen verbroken waren.
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A Siddiqui
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Ayah 2:166
When I read this ayah, I couldn't help but think of social media. '...those who misled others will disown their followers.' We give our eyes, ears, hearts, and minds over to those we choose to follow on social media. Let's unfollow anyone who may mislead us, before the day comes when they disown their own followers.
(And follow more of our amazing brothers and sisters on QuranReflect who are sharing their reflections which help us to connect w...
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Ansa Khan
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Ayah 2:163-167
Water that purifies, nourishes, and gives life to is not just for the earth to absorb and hold. It has a greater purpose that is facilitated by the winds and clouds. To spread out in the land in order to give birth to life from that which was once dead.
It is He that provides His creation with the ease of movement and growth to help the nourishment and expansion of nations across the earth.
Like the ships that carry the provision from the eart...
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